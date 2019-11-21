Huawei files application in Canada to stay extradition of CFO
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyers have filed an application to a Canadian court to immediately stay the extradition proceedings of the company's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. Huawei spokesman Benjamin Howes told Reuters in an email the extradition fails to meet Canadian standards of double criminality.
Meng, 47, was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran. She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Meng Wanzhou
- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
- Canadian
- HSBC
- Iran
ALSO READ
China urges re-elected Canadian govt to free Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou
UPDATE 1-China urges re-elected Canadian government to free Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
FACTBOX-Lawsuits over climate change proliferate across the United States
Revenue from Syria oil fields to go to SDF, not United States- Pentagon
We will be fine without the United States: Huawei CEO