International Development News
Development News Edition

INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on Nov 22, 23

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:42 IST
INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on Nov 22, 23

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Pound snaps 2-day losing streak as investors mull parties' election pledges

Sterling inched higher on Thursday after two days of losses as financial markets awaited an election manifesto from the opposition Labour Party, with the ruling Conservatives appearing to still hold a hefty lead in opinion polls. With three...

UPDATE 1-UK stocks hammered as trade hopes dwindle; Royal Mail sinks

UK shares were battered on Thursday as a political standoff between the United States and China cast severe doubt over prospects of a trade deal, while mid-cap Royal Mail slumped after its turnaround plan fell behind schedule.The main index...

South African Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb losses

Strike-hit South African Airways SAA said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from Nov. 23 up to and including Dec. 14 to curb significant financial losses on the route.SAA, which is running out of ca...

Stimac disappointed at India going out of WC reckoning, cites injury to players as main reason

Indian football head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday said he was disappointed with the sides performance in the last few matches and cited injury to key players as the main reason behind the country going out of reckoning of a World Cup berth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019