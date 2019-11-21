INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on Nov 22, 23

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.

