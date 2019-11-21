Kremlin confident in Serbia relations despite video of spy cash exchange

The Kremlin said it was confident nothing could harm relations between Russia and Serbia, despite Serbian President Alexander Vucic opening an investigation into a video purportedly showing a Russian intelligence officer handing over money to a Serbian man.

"Relations with Serbia are a partnership, of a brotherly character. Nothing can influence that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

