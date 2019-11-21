Lebanon parliament speaker calls for session next Wednesday -NNA

Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri called on Thursday for a parliamentary session next week to discuss draft legislation on banking secrecy and returning stolen state funds, state news agency NNA reported.

Berri's call comes after more than a month of nationwide protests against the country's ruling elite and which have included demands for tackling rampant corruption and the looting of state resources. He said the session would be held on Nov. 27.

