Bhayyu Maharaj case: Court asks police to produce case diary

  PTI
  • |
  Indore
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 00:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-11-2019 00:42 IST
A local court on Thursday directed police to produce by November 25 the case diary related to the 2018 suicide of model-turned-spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj here in Madhya Pradesh. Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar Karoria adjourned the hearing for recording the statements of witnesses that started on Wednesday and accepted the prosecution's plea to give them time to produce the case diary.

The next hearing in the case will take place on November 25. Bhayyu Maharaj (50) had allegedly killed himself with a revolver at his bungalow here on June 12 last year.

