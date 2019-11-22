Maltese man detained in journalist murder probe released on bail

Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman arrested on Wednesday in connection with investigations into the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was released on bail on Thursday evening, police sources said. Police granted him bail as investigations continue and he will be under round-the-clock police surveillance.

Fenech was arrested on board a yacht shortly after it left Portomaso marina early on Wednesday morning. A day earlier, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat offered to pardon a suspected middleman in the murder if he provided legally binding evidence of who was behind the killing.

Earlier on Thursday Muscat said that so far the suspected middleman had not given complete information. Under Maltese law, the police had until early Friday morning to either charge or release Fenech.

