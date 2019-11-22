International Development News
Development News Edition

Maltese man detained in journalist murder probe released on bail

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 02:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 02:27 IST
Maltese man detained in journalist murder probe released on bail
Image Credit: Pixabay

Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman arrested on Wednesday in connection with investigations into the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was released on bail on Thursday evening, police sources said. Police granted him bail as investigations continue and he will be under round-the-clock police surveillance.

Fenech was arrested on board a yacht shortly after it left Portomaso marina early on Wednesday morning. A day earlier, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat offered to pardon a suspected middleman in the murder if he provided legally binding evidence of who was behind the killing.

Earlier on Thursday Muscat said that so far the suspected middleman had not given complete information. Under Maltese law, the police had until early Friday morning to either charge or release Fenech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jordan won't impose new taxes in new 2020 budget -finance minister

Jordan will not impose new taxes in its proposed 2010 budget but will seek other means including a crackdown on pervasive tax evasion to help boost revenues crucial to lowering record public debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.Moham...

UPDATE 1-Argentine prosecutor calls for international arrest of bishop accused of sex abuse

An Argentine criminal prosecutor has requested the arrest of a Roman Catholic bishop after officials said he ignored repeated calls and emails relating to an investigation of sex abuse allegations against him. The prosecutor in charge of ge...

UPDATE 3-House Democrats see progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, passage possible this year

U.S. House Democrats said on Thursday they ironed out some differences with the White House over a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and Congress could still vote on the deal - one of President Donald Trumps top priorities - this year...

NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garretts suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season. Appeals officer James Thrash made th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019