UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths
British police arrested a 23-year old man from Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.
"He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and remains in custody," Essex Police said in a statement.
The man was arrested in Beaconsfield, a town 25 miles west of London, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
