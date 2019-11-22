International Development News
Development News Edition

NGT forms fresh committee on natural conservation zones

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:36 IST
NGT forms fresh committee on natural conservation zones

The National Green Tribunal constituted a fresh committee on Friday to look into the question whether sub-regional plans for protection of Natural Conservation Zones (NCZs) were consistent with the regional plan prepared by the National Capital Region Planning Board. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the committee would comprise representatives of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), National Remote Sensing Centre, Forest Survey of India as also Revenue secretaries and Principal Chief Conservators of Forest of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Delhi and Rajasthan.

"By way of precaution, we direct that no land marked to be part of NCZ by the NCRPB may be diverted for any other purpose without permission of NCRPB till March 20, 2020. The nodal agency will be the MoEF. The exercise be conducted with reference to data base of 1999. Report may be furnished within three months by e-mail," said the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan. The fresh committee was formed due to irreconcilable differences between the states and the NCRPB.

The tribunal had earlier slammed the MoEF for delay in informing it whether sub-regional plans, prepared by states for protection of NCZs, were consistent with the regional plan prepared by the National Capital Region Planning Board. The NGT said that if the report was not being furnished by the states, sufficient time was available to ask the Chief Secretaries of the these states to do the needful.

The tribunal had on August 7 last year noted that some of the states had not completed the work of delineation of NCZ and directed preparation of such plans and a joint committee headed by the MoEF to examine the question whether the sub-regional plans are consistent with the regional plan prepared by NCRPB. Earlier, in an affidavit filed before the tribunal, the NCRPB had submitted that there was shrinkage in NCZs such as forests, water bodies and waste lands in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

It has said that NCRPB after perusing the variations shown in analysis done by the National Remote Sensing Centre immediately acted upon the observations and sent letters to participating states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi and sought response for such shrinkage. According to the NCRPB, the shrinkage of NCZ in Haryana sub-region is 25.97 per cent, 15.43 per cent in NCT of Delhi, 43.88 per cent in Uttar Pradesh sub-region and 11.18 per cent in Rajasthan sub-region.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by the Legal Aid Committee National Green Tribunal Bar Association against the alarming rate of depletion of NCZs in NCR. It had sought directions to check alleged diversion of the area marked as NCZ by the NCRPB in the regional plan.

The plea had alleged that states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan had diverted the NCZ area in violation of the original plan while preparing sub-regional plans and such diversion would adversely affect the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission EC to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail VVPAT slips of electronic voting machine EVM machines used in 2019 General elections. The peti...

Shah: After meeting compliances,bizmen have no time to run cos

The government and regulators need to get more objective about governance and compliance if the real objective is making doing business easier, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday said. The Biocon chief also flagged the deepening trust deficit b...

Indians charged in money laundering gang bust in UK

Five Indian nationals and an equal number of NRIs have been charged in the UK with a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds through drug trafficking and organised immigration crime. The 10 suspects, including a woman, were arrested earlie...

Prakash Jha to play lead role in his next acting project

Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha on Friday revealed that he will be playing the central character in his upcoming acting project. The critically-acclaimed helmer, who made acting debut with his own directorial Jai Gangaajal as an antagonist oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019