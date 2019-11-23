The U.S. is the world's biggest source of instability - senior Chinese diplomat
The United States is the biggest source of global instability, the Chinese foreign ministry reported China's top diplomat as saying on Saturday.
Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said U.S. politicians are smearing China globally without providing evidence and using statecraft to suppress legitimate Chinese business interests.
Wang made the comments in a meeting with the Dutch Foreign Minister at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Japan, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
