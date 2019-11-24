International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Still hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 00:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Still hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official
"We were hoping to have (a phase one) deal done by the end of the year. I still think that's possible," O'Brien told reporters at a security conference in Halifax. Image Credit: Flickr

United States national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, but warned President Donald Trump would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong. The comments add to growing worries that a Chinese crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong could further complicate the efforts by Washington and Beijing to end a prolonged trade war that has roiled global markets and undercut global economic growth forecasts.

"We were hoping to have (a phase one) deal done by the end of the year. I still think that's possible," O'Brien told reporters at a security conference in Halifax. "At the same time, we're not going to turn a blind eye to what's happening in Hong Kong or what's happening in the South China Sea, or other areas of the world where we're concerned about China's activity," he said.

He said that he hoped district elections in Hong Kong would proceed without violence. "That would be a good sign," he said. Trump on Friday https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-trade-trump/trump-vague-about-whether-he-will-veto-bills-that-back-hong-kong-protesters-idUSKBN1XW1K5 said he had told Chinese President Xi Jinping that crushing the Hong Kong protesters would have "a tremendous negative impact" on efforts to reach an accord to end a 16-month trade war.

He has been vague about whether he would sign or veto U.S. legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and boasted that he alone had prevented Beijing from crushing the demonstrations with a million soldiers. Asked what would be the reaction of the United States if China cracked down hard on the protests, O'Brien said on Saturday: "I'm hoping that doesn't happen. We've already seen too much violence in Hong Kong."

"The real question is what is the world prepared to do about China if there is that sort of a crackdown? The United States will do its part," he said. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said in October https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/us-chinese-teams-working-on-phase-1-trade-deal-text-mnuchin-idUSKBN1WV2SJ that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators were working on nailing down a "phase one" trade deal text for their presidents to sign in November.

But the deal's completion could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House said this week https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-timing/a-us-china-phase-one-trade-deal-may-not-be-inked-this-year-idUSKBN1XU2C7, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and Washington counters with heightened demands of its own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote overwhelmingly to form autonomous region

Ethiopias Sidama people have voted overwhelmingly to form their own self-governing region as many of the countrys ethnic groups demand greater autonomy under sweeping reforms led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The countrys electoral board sa...

Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital

Protests continued in Colombia for a third day on Saturday, as a group of hundreds of demonstrators was dispersed by tear gas, following an overnight curfew and isolated looting in the capital Bogota. More than 250,000 people marched in a n...

Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passes away

Senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passed away on Saturday here. The 79-year-old leader was suffering from a liver-related ailment.He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters. Chief Minister Bh...

Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 bln- WSJ

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about 7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported httpson.wsj.com2qveZtj on Saturday.The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019