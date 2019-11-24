PM Johnson says: I haven't lost my 'tax-cutting zeal'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he had not lost his tax cutting zeal but that Britain needed to maintain fiscal discipline.
"We are maintaining fiscal discipline and we will keep debt coming down," Johnson said. "We are doing this sensibly."
"I haven't lost any of my tax-cutting zeal," Johnson said.
