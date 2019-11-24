Grenade thrown at UN vehicle in Kabul, one foreigner killed

A grenade was thrown at a vehicle belonging to United Nations in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, killing a foreign national and wounding five others, a government spokesman said. Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, did not give the nationality of the deceased.

Five Afghans, including two United Nations local staff, were slightly wounded in the attack. No group has claimed responsibility. The attack took place after a week's lull in the heavily fortified capital following a series of bomb attacks in recent months.

