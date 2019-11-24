Grenade thrown at UN vehicle in Kabul, one foreigner killed
A grenade was thrown at a vehicle belonging to United Nations in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, killing a foreign national and wounding five others, a government spokesman said. Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, did not give the nationality of the deceased.
Five Afghans, including two United Nations local staff, were slightly wounded in the attack. No group has claimed responsibility. The attack took place after a week's lull in the heavily fortified capital following a series of bomb attacks in recent months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- Nasrat Rahimi
- United Nations
- Afghan
ALSO READ
Pakistan chief of spy agency visits Afghan official in Kabul
Car bomb explosion in Kabul kills 7
Kabul: India embassy celebrates 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev
At least 7 killed in Kabul car bomb blast: interior ministry
Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul