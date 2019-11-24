International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ex-Namibian minister freed a day after arrest on graft charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Windhoek
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Ex-Namibian minister freed a day after arrest on graft charges
Image Credit: Flickr

Namibia's former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau was released on Sunday after a High Court judge declared that the warrant for his arrest a day earlier on corruption charges was invalid.

Esau was arrested along with a former client manager from South Africa's Investec Asset Management, Ricardo Gustavo, after allegations they were involved in a scheme to award fishing licences to an Icelandic firm in return for kickbacks. Esau and former Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala quit earlier this month over the bribery claims. The two are alleged to have awarded horse mackerel quotas to Iceland's biggest fishing firm Samherji in exchange for bribes.

Samherji said it had hired a law firm to investigate the allegations. Esau applied to the Windhoek High Court to declare the warrant for his arrest and detention invalid. His lawyer Appolos Shimakeleni argued that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigators had "no power or authority in law to investigate money laundering" and issue a warrant.

"The warrant of arrest in respect of the applicant issued by the first respondent on 23 November 2019, is declared invalid and set aside," High Court Judge Hannelie Prinsloo said in his order, without giving further details. The Namibia managing director of Investec, James Hatuikulipi, also resigned two days after the ministers quit, following allegations that he had spearheaded the scheme.

ACC Director-General Paulus Noa said the investigators will now approach the courts again to apply for new warrants of arrest for Esau and his co-accused, including Shanghala and Hatuikulipi. Esau has denied any wrongdoing. Reuters has not been able to reach Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and Gustavo for comment.

Investec told Reuters on Thursday that the individuals had left the bank and the company had no connection to the case. Its former employees had not used their positions at Investec to facilitate the alleged scheme in any way, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, becoming the 18th candidate to join a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican Presiden...

Eighteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next Novembers U.S. election was back up 18 on Sunday after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the race.The...

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snakebite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people claiming to be past students for giving statement against the school management. The students said they were...

UPDATE 3-Guinea Bissau counts presidential ballots after weeks of chaos

Guinea Bissau began counting ballots on Sunday evening from a presidential election that voters hope will bring change after weeks of political chaos that sparked protests and deadlocked parliament.President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, was seeking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019