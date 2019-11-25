International Development News
Development News Edition

Colombia protesters march in honor of injured teenager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 03:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 03:27 IST
Colombia protesters march in honor of injured teenager
Image Credit: Flickr

Hundreds of people marched in the Colombian capital, Bogota, on Sunday, in honor of a gravely injured teenage demonstrator, on the fourth day of protests in the Andean country that began with a 250,000-person march on Thursday. The protests have been largely peaceful despite isolated looting in some areas and the first overnight curfew in Bogotá in a generation.

Demonstrators' grievances range from anger at economic plans that the government of President Ivan Duque denies supporting to what protesters say is a lack of action to stop corruption and the killing of human rights activists. Protesters have criticized authorities - most notably the ESMAD riot police - for heavy-handedness, especially after 18-year-old Dilan Cruz was injured by a tear gas canister on Saturday afternoon.

Cruz, who remains in critical condition, represents "the fight from the bottom for a better country," said recent engineering graduate David Baron, 25, as he joined a chanting crowd on the corner where Cruz was hit. "We are marching for all the injustices in this country - we thought the problem was the war, but it's really corruption," Baron said.

A Twitter user who said she was Cruz's sister thanked people for their support in posts on Sunday and called for non-violence. Colombians have gathered in dozens of festive, hours-long "cacerolazo" demonstrations - a traditional Latin American protest in which people bang pots and pans.

Some cacerolazos were dispersed with tear gas early on Saturday, while others - featuring music and fireworks - were allowed to continue late into the night. Duque was meeting with incoming mayors and governors on Sunday before further meetings this week, which he has said will focus on social issues and the fight against corruption.

The government said three people were killed following Thursday's protests. Police connected the deaths to alleged looting and said the incident was under investigation. Duque's administration has been plagued by problems during his 15 months in office, including a combative congress, low approval ratings and unsuccessful legislative efforts.

The protests have coincided with demonstrations elsewhere in Latin America, from anti-austerity marches in Chile and protests over vote-tampering allegations in Bolivia that led President Evo Morales to resign, to inflamed tensions in Ecuador and Nicaragua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Winston, Bucs stop Falcons cold in Atlanta

Jameis Winston shrugged off two first-quarter interceptions to throw for 313 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dumped the Atlanta Falcons, 35-22, in Atlanta. Chris Godwin enjoyed a monster game for Tampa Bay 4-7,...

Plane crashes into homes in east DR Congo city, killing 29

Goma DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP At least 29 people were killed when a small plane crashed after takeoff into a densely populated area of the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. A survivor among the 19 people -- 17 passengers and...

Tennis-Shapovalov proud of Canada's run to final

Denis Shapovalov said he was proud to have played in Canadas first Davis Cup final although it sucked to lose after he succumbed to Rafael Nadal in Madrids Magic Box on Sunday.The 20-year-old was handed mission impossible after team mate Fe...

REFILE-Wall St Week Ahead-Conditions may be set for Santa Claus rally

A year after the U.S. stock market plunged, many investors believe conditions are in place to avoid another year-end pullback and possibly set the stage for a rally to finish off 2019. A more accommodative Federal Reserve compared with a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019