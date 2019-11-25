NIA court convicts six in 2016 terror case
A National Investigation Court hereon Monday found six people, arrested in connection with aIslamic State (ISIS) terror plot case three years ago, guiltyof conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala andneighbouring states
Those convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed,Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin
Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted JasimN K.PTI TGBBN BN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P Krishnakumar
- ISIS
- Kerala
- BN
- Rashid Ali
ALSO READ
UK's Javid says opposition Labour would trigger economic crisis - BBC
UPDATE 2-German coalition parties avert government crisis with pension deal
EXPLAINER-How did Bolivia end up in democratic crisis?
German coalition parties avert government crisis with pension deal
UPDATE 1-UK Conservatives warn of economic crisis under Labour, citing disputed dossier