NIA court convicts six in 2016 terror case

  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:08 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:08 IST
A National Investigation Court hereon Monday found six people, arrested in connection with aIslamic State (ISIS) terror plot case three years ago, guiltyof conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala andneighbouring states

Those convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed,Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin

Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted JasimN K.PTI TGBBN BN

