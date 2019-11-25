RFL fund: HC seeks Malvinder's reply on ED plea against order refusing further police custody

International Development News
The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh on ED's plea challenging a trial court's order refusing to extend his police custody in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). Justice Chander Shekhar also sought the response of Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) on ED's plea to extend his custodial interrogation in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate has sought extension of police custody of Singh and Godhwani till November 28. The court listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The trial court had on Saturday dismissed the agency's application for further custodial interrogation of Singh and Godhwai and had sent them to judicial custody till remanded them to judicial custody till December 7. The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged due to a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam.

Singh and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

