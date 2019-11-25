International Development News
Development News Edition

Thieves grab jewels, treasures worth 'up to a billion euros' in Dresden

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:41 IST
Thieves grab jewels, treasures worth 'up to a billion euros' in Dresden

Thieves grabbed jewels and other treasures worth up to a billion euros from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday, Bild newspaper reported.

The intruders cut the electricity supply in Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault museum, which houses one of Europe's largest collections of jewellery and court riches, the newspaper said without giving a source. Police sealed off the building in Dresden's Baroque city palace and said they were still trying to work out what was missing. "We have not identified a perpetrator and nor have we yet made any arrests," police spokesman Marko Laske said.

There was no immediate comment from museum staff. The collection was founded in the 18th century by August the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland.

One of its best known treasures - the 41-carat Dresden "Green Diamond" - was away on loan to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time of the break-in. Other exhibits in Dresden include a table-sized sculpture of an Indian royal court from the 18th century, made out of gold, silver, enamel, precious stones and pearls.

Another is a 1701 golden coffee service by court jeweller Johann Melchior Dinglinger, decorated with lounging cherubs. The treasures of the Green Vault survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden, the historic capital of the state of Saxony, in 1958.

The theft was a blow to the whole state, its premier, Michael Kretschmer, said. "The works in the Green Vault and the Palace were built up by the people of Saxony with many centuries of hard work," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RS adjourned for day as opposition stalls functioning

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the day after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over the political developments in Maharashtra. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, the Congress, Le...

UPDATE 1-Pope urges world leaders to renounce nuclear weapons during visit to Japan

Pope Francis appealed on Monday to world leaders to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again, a day after he visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only cities ever to be hit by atomic bombs.Nuclear disarmament has been a key theme of ...

INSIGHT-US-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

A U.S.-based foundation overseeing promising semiconductor technology developed with Pentagon support will soon move to Switzerland after several of the groups foreign members raised concerns about potential U.S. trade curbs. The nonprofit ...

Govt misusing central agencies to pressurize politicians: Yashwant Sinha

Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing central agencies to pressurize politicians, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday said it was the Enforcement Directorate ED that had ultimately emerged as the winner in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019