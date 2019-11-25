International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK man in truck deaths case pleads guilty to immigration, property offences

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:23 IST
UPDATE 2-UK man in truck deaths case pleads guilty to immigration, property offences

A British truck driver charged with the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a truck near London last month pleaded guilty on Monday to plotting to assist unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property.

Appearing in court by video link from Belmarsh Prison in east London, Maurice Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, was not asked to enter a plea to 41 other charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter. No trial date was set and Robinson is next due in court on Dec. 13.

The victims, 31 men and boys, and eight women were found on Oct. 23 on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames. The oldest of the victims was 44 while three were aged under 18, including two 15-year-old boys. The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit human smuggling trade that sees poor people from Asia, the Middle East and Africa make perilous journeys, often after paying huge sums to criminal gangs, to western Europe.

Most of the victims were from the provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects and other factors all fuel migration. Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones told Monday's hearing at London's Old Bailey criminal court that it was likely to be a large and complex case.

Robinson admitted to having conspired with others between May 1, 2018, and Oct. 24 this year to commit an offense of assisting unlawful immigration as well as acquiring cash which he knew or suspected came from criminal conduct. Another man from Northern Ireland was charged on Sunday with helping to bring the 39 people to Britain illegally. The 23-year-old was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in Essex on Monday.

Police in Vietnam has arrested 10 people there in connection with the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League PBL citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.Its a tough road ahead. Need to go full throt...

Didn't close probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, clarifies Maharashtra ACB

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. A list is being circulated on social media, say...

Apple making iPhone in India, expect further expansion of manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple has begun assembling of iPhone in India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. Prasad said that he has received an Apple iPhone assembled in India and hoped that it will further expand its manufacturing in the country.As pro...

Gunfire near UN camps in eastern DR Congo during protest after attack

Beni, DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP Heavy gunfire was heard on Monday outside two UN camps near the eastern DR Congo town of Beni, where people had gone to protest after an armed group killed eight civilians, an AFP reporter said. The shooting came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019