Consumer commission asks Unitech to refund Rs 64.5 lakh with interest to home buyer

The country's apex consumer commission has directed real estate giant Unitech to refund within three months Rs 64.5 lakh to a home buyer along with compensation for failing to hand over the possession of an apartment in Gurgaon. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the real estate giant to pay compensation at the rate of 10 per cent on the principal amount paid by home buyer Pradeep Kumar, from the date of payment till the day refund is given.

"The opposite party (Unitech) shall refund the entire principal amount received from the complainant along with compensation in the form of simple interest at 10 per cent per annum from the date of each payment till the date of refund," said NCDRC Presiding member V K Jain. The commission also directed Unitech to pay Rs 25,000 to Kumar as cost of litigation within three months.

Kumar had booked residential flat with Unitech in its project 'Ivy Terraces' in Gurgaon. Unitech had promised Kumar to deliver possession of his flat within 42 months of the execution of the agreement.

Kumar alleged that possession was not given to him despite having paid the amount to the company.

