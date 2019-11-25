Mexico to urge Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval

Mexico's government will this week send a letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Congress to approve a new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference alongside various ministers.

