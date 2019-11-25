International Development News
Development News Edition

SC seeks CPCB report on impact of industries operating in Delhi on pollution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:42 IST
SC seeks CPCB report on impact of industries operating in Delhi on pollution

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a report on the impact on pollution due to industries running in Delhi-NCR to ascertain whether there is a need to re-locate them. The apex court also directed the Delhi government to apprise it of the kind of factories that are operational in the national capital.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the top court that no polluting industries are operational here. "Which are the industries which are running in Delhi? What is the impact on pollution?," a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said.

"We want to know are they contributing to pollution and whether they have to be re-located," the bench observed. Advocate A D N Rao, assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the Delhi sealing matter, claimed that figure given in recent affidavit filed by Delhi government on industries was not in compliance with the top court's earlier order.

"We direct the CPCB to examine the impact of these industries on pollution in Delhi-NCR," the bench said. It also asked the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to place before it the facts regarding industries running in the national capital region.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on January 6 next year. Last year, the apex court had said it was "unfortunate" that even after 14 years of setting up a monitoring committee to stop illegal industrial units in Delhi, several such units were operating in residential areas.

The monitoring committee, constituted in pursuance to a 2004 order of the apex court, comprises of the chief secretary of Delhi, the commissioner of Delhi Police, the commissioners of municipal corporations of Delhi and the vice chairman of DDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say will boycott joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday

Shiv Sena MPs on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day.Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the party MPs met Gandhi a...

43 died in police custody, 165 killed in encounter in last 10

Odisha government on Monday said at least 43 people have died in police custody and 165 persons killed in the exchange of fire with security personnel in the state in the last 10 years, Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra said this in t...

Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis

A business group representing much of Lebanons private sector called on Monday for a three-day general strike to press the countrys divided politicians to form a government and end a crisis that has brought the economy to a standstill. Leba...

Chhattisgarh govt to procure paddy at Rs 1850/q

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced that the government will procure paddy at a minimum support price of Rs 1,850 per quintal in the current kharif season. Speaking to media here, the chief minister said that the government ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019