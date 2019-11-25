International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Briton who drove truck in which 39 Vietnamese died admits plot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:08 IST
UPDATE 3-Briton who drove truck in which 39 Vietnamese died admits plot
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A British man admitted on Monday plotting to assist unlawful immigration after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in the back of a truck he was driving.

The driver, Maurice Robinson, also pleaded guilty to acquiring criminal property but was not asked to enter a plea on 41 other charges including 39 counts of manslaughter in a case which has shone a light on the illicit human smuggling trade. Robinson, 25, from the British province of Northern Ireland, was addressing a London court hearing from prison a month after the 39 bodies were found in the truck on an industrial estate in Grays, about 20 miles (32 km) east of London.

Thirty-one of the victims were men or boys, and eight were women. The oldest was 44 and three were aged under 18, including two 15-year-old boys. Most were from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects and other factors fuel migration. Many impoverished people from Asia, the Middle East and Africa make perilous journeys to western Europe in the hope of a better life, often after paying huge sums to criminal gangs.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones told Monday's hearing at London's Old Bailey criminal court that it was likely to be a large and complex case. Robinson admitted to having conspired with others between May 1, 2018 and Oct. 24 this year to commit an offence of assisting unlawful immigration, and to acquiring cash which he knew or suspected came from criminal conduct.

No trial date was set, and Robinson is next due in court on Dec. 13. Another man from Northern Ireland, 23-year-old Christopher Kennedy, appeared at a separate hearing on Monday, charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of people with a view to their exploitation, and conspiracy to break immigration laws.

His case was also adjourned to the Old Bailey until Dec. 13. A third suspect, Eamon Harrison, 22, also from Northern Ireland, has also been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking and immigration offences. He was arrested in the Irish Republic and the British authorities have started proceedings to extradite him.

Police in Vietnam have arrested 10 people in connection with the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Trump ordered Pentagon to let Navy SEAL keep Trident pin

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding an internal review, Defense Secretary Mark Esper...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls ambassador from South Sudan after unity government failure

The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the leaders of formerly warring factions failed to agree on a unity government, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return for consultat...

US STOCKS-Trade optimism propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Apple biggest boost

Apple Inc and semiconductor stocks powered the SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Monday, after a report signaled that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of mega deals.Trad...

Inter-ministerial panel clears Rs 271-cr projects to boost food processing capacities

An inter-ministerial approval committee, headed by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Monday cleared projects worth Rs 271 crore to boost processing and preservation capacities. The projects were sanctioned under the Creation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019