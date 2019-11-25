International Development News
Development News Edition

Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rabat
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:52 IST
Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police
Image Credit: Flickr

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams ($103) for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom. Mohamed Mounir, known as Gnawi, was arrested on Nov. 1 and confessed to cursing the police in a live social media feed a week earlier, saying he had been drunk. He can still appeal Monday's sentence.

He told the judge he had recorded the live feed because he felt he had been "mistreated by police" earlier that day when they stopped him and checked his identity papers. "This trial has nothing to do with freedom of expression. This is a penal code matter," police lawyer Abdelfattah Yatribi said.

However, Mounir's lawyer, Mohamed Sadkou, said the authorities may have focused on the rapper because of a song he and two other singers had recorded that appeared to criticise the king. The three released the song "Aacha Chaab" - "long live the people" - on YouTube on Oct. 29, gaining 15 million views, with Mounir's lines in the song focusing on his usual themes of social justice and corruption.

But one of the other rappers included lines that accused the king of oppression and insulted his religious role in Morocco. The song and the other rappers were not mentioned during Monday's trial. Mounir's lawyers said he should have been tried under a separate set of laws governing the press and publishing that do not allow imprisonment.

However, the prosecutor rejected this argument saying Mounir was neither a journalist nor a publisher. Yatribi asked the judge to add the charge of "insulting god" to the case against Mounir. Some of Mounir's fans gathered outside the court in Sale near Rabat. "Gnawi is innocent. We want him free. He only speaks about the rights of the people. He insulted the police because he was under the impact of alcohol," said one of his supporters, Mohamed Nouari.

Morocco, a constitutional monarchy where the king holds sweeping powers, had widespread protests during the Arab Spring in 2011, but reformed its constitution to allow more political rights. Protests have periodically broken out since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Guards charged over Epstein's suicide get trial date

Two correctional officers accused of covering up their failure to check on financier Jeffrey Epstein before he hanged himself will face an April 20 trial date.U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres scheduled the trial for Tova Noel and Michael ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019