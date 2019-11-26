International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey orders 168 detained over suspected links to wanted cleric

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:31 IST
Turkey orders 168 detained over suspected links to wanted cleric
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish authorities on Tuesday ordered the detention of 168 people, including military personnel, with suspected links to the network that Ankara says orchestrated a 2016 coup attempt. Ankara has cracked down on suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, since the coup attempt in which some 250 people were killed. Operations against the network are still routine.

Istanbul prosecutor's office said it ordered the detention of two civilians and 52 military personnel, including two retired colonels, a lieutenant colonel on active duty and two former majors who had already been expelled from the military. More than half of them were detained by early Tuesday. Istanbul police said they had detained 15 of the 27 people for whom the prosecutors issued warrants in a separate investigation, over the suspects' use of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app used by Gulen's network.

In the central province of Konya, state-owned Anadolu news agency said prosecutors issued detention warrants for 50 people. Anadolu also said that 36 soldiers were ordered detained by Ankara prosecutors, in addition to one civilian. Gulen has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. He has denied any involvement in the coup attempt.

In the three-year purge since the coup attempt, more than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial and about 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs. Turkey's Western allies and rights groups have criticized the scale of the crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the abortive coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the scale of the security threat which Turkey faces, vowing to eradicate Gulen's network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: China must meet its human rights obligations

Germanys foreign minister on Tuesday said China must fulfill human rights obligations as United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in ...

Apologise for supporting BJP after Parrikar's death: Sardesai

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday apologised for his continued support to BJP-led state government after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March last year. Sardesai was ousted from the cabinet in July last year with party c...

Israel wishes India on Constitution Day, says it reflects the country's 'unique history and culture'

Israel on Tuesday wished India on the occasion of the country completing 70 years of the promulgation of its Constitution and stated that the landmark document reflects the nations unique history and culture. Congratulations to my dear frie...

All sectors of society called to join in fight against gender-based violence

KZN Finance MEC Ravi Pillay has called on men to be at the forefront of the war on gender-based violence and the abuse of women and children.Pillay has called on all sectors of society to join in the fight against violence directed at women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019