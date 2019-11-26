International Development News
Development News Edition

Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:59 IST
Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies
Image Credit: ANI

A court in Vietnam sentenced a Facebook user to six years in prison on Tuesday for a series of posts he made on the social media platform that the Southeast Asian country's government said were "anti-state". Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism, and its dissent crackdown has shown signs of intensifying recently.

Nguyen Chi Vung, 38, was accused of "making and spreading anti-state information and materials" at the one-day trial at the People's Court of Bac Lieu province, in the Mekong Delta, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. It said Vung had held 33 live stream sessions on Facebook "to share distorted information" and "encourage people to participate in protests during national holidays".

Reuters could not reach Vung's lawyers for comment. Vung will be placed under house arrest for two years after serving his jail term, the statement said.

The court's Tuesday decision came days after a music teacher in the central province of Nghe An was convicted of the same offenses and jailed for 11 years. Facebook is widely used in the country and serves as the main platform for both e-commerce and dissent. Facebook said in May it increased the amount of content it restricted access to in Vietnam by more than 500% in the last half of 2018.

The ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday that police in Nghe An have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of smearing the image of Ho Chi Minh and spreading anti-state propaganda on Facebook. Last week, police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested freelance journalist and government critic Pham Chi Dung, accused of "anti-state" propaganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Allied Digital Services bags smart city project in Kalyan-Dombivali, deployment of body-worn cameras, drones and dashboard cameras

IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has bagged smart city project for Kalyan and Dornbivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India. Kalyan and Dombivali are cities near Mumbai in Thane district of Mahar...

Teacher sentenced to life for setting ablaze woman colleague

Teacher sentenced to life for setting ablaze woman colleague Hyderabad, Nov 26 PTIA local court on Tuesday convicted a 30-year-old teacher of a private school here for killing a woman colleague by setting her ablaze in March 2015 and s...

Gold drops Rs 68 on rupee appreciation, weak demand

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 68 to Rs 38,547 per 10 gram in the national capital on rupee appreciation and weak demand, according to HDFC Securities. Gold had closed at Rs 38,615 per 10 gram on Monday, it said.Spot gold prices for 24 K...

Special assembly sessions mark Constitution Day, oppn flags 'threat'

New DelhiLucknow, Nov 26 PTI State assemblies on Tuesday held special sessions and political leaders hailed B R Ambedkar on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, amid opposition claims that it is now under threat. Replic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019