International Development News
Development News Edition

Gauhati HC directs Super 30 founder to appear in person on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:39 IST
Gauhati HC directs Super 30 founder to appear in person on

The Gauhati High Court displeased with the 'Super 30' founder Anand Kumar for not appearing before it in connection with a PIL, on Tuesday directed him to be personally present on November 28. The division bench of Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice A M Bujarbaruah also ordered him to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 each to five students and their guardians who claimed before the court on Tuesday that they were cheated in the name of admission to 'Super 30', the education programme founded by Kumar.

The division bench had on November 19 directed Kumar to personally appear before it on Tuesday in connection with a PIL filed against him by four IIT-G students. Kumar's institute is said to select 30 students each year from economically underprivileged sections and train them for the JEE.

The students in their PIL alleged before the court that Kumar has not disclosed the names of its 26 students of 'Super 30' who had cleared the IIT entrance examinations in 2018. Their counsel Amit Goyal said Kumar had not replied to the students' allegations despite the court's direction on September 21, 2018.

The four IIT-Guwahati students had approached the HC alleging that due to the wrong projection by Anand Kumar, each year a number of students from different parts of the country go to him with full faith and hope that he will help them in qualifying for IIT. The aspirants on reaching Patna were, however, made to take admission in his coaching institute - Ramanujam School of Mathematics and each of them were charged Rs 33,000 by Kumar, the PIL said.

The PIL also alleged that Kumar is not running any 'Super 30' class after 2008. But when IIT entrance examination results are announced, he appears before the media with some students of Ramanujam School of Mathematics and other students claiming that they are from the institute and have qualified in the IIT entrance exam. "The false propaganda created by Kumar is not only cheating the IIT aspirants and their guardians but also the common people of this country. It is relevant to mention herein that Kumar is not competent and qualified to teach IIT aspirants", it added.

Another respondent in the PIL, Super 30 co-founder and Bihar former Director General of Police Abhiyanand in his affidavit filed before the High Court had stated he had conceptualized the noble programme of Super 30 with the idea of solving societys problems. A biopic of Kumar 'Super 30' directed by Vikas Bahl of Bollywood was released in July this year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil nominates diplomat Forster as ambassador to the United States

Brazils government on Tuesday sent to the Senate the nomination of career-diplomat Nestor Forster to be ambassador to the United States, ending a saga in which President Jair Bolsonaro tried to nominate his own son for the role. Forster, wh...

Temperatures plummet as rains lash parts of Pb, Hry

Parts of Punjab and Haryana received heavy rain on Tuesday causing the maximum temperatures to drop by several notches below normal, the Met office said. Chandigarh received 5.8 mm of rainfall followed by Ludhiana and Patiala 3 mm each, the...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Constitution Day celebrations, skips protest

Unlike the other leaders from her party, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday attended the Constitution Day celebrations held in Parliament and gave a miss to the protest organised by various opposition parties at the Ambedkar Statue in the compl...

Placards demanding Ajit's return outside Sena-NCP-Cong meet

Hours after he resigned as deputy Chief Minister, some NCP workers on Tuesday hailed Ajit Pawar and demanded that he return to the party fold. Placards reading Dada we love you and ekach vaada, Ajit Dada Only one promise -- Ajit Dada were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019