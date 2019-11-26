International Development News
HC grants conditional bail to Asirbad Behera

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to former secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Asirbad Behera, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with a chit fund scam case. Behera was arrested on September 19 this year for his alleged complicity in the ArthaTatwa (AT) chit fund case.

Justice Debabrata Dash while allowing the bail application of Behera asked him to surrender his passport with the CBI and give an undertaking that he will not try to influence the witnesses in the case. Behera was allowed to go on bail after submitting a bail bond of Rs 1.5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

Behera was booked by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) under different sections of the IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act in 2017..

