White House budget office attorney resigned in part over Ukraine aid hold -official
An attorney for the White House's budget office resigned in part because of concerns over the hold on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, an official for the office said according to a transcript of his deposition released on Tuesday.
Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, which ordered the hold on security assistance to Ukraine, told congressional investigators during the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry that a person in the office's legal division resigned in part over issues with the hold.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-White House's Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas
UPDATE 3-White House's Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas
UPDATE 4-White House's Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas
UPDATE 5-White House's Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas
Behind Trump-Erdogan 'bromance,' a White House meeting to repair U.S.-Turkey ties