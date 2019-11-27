SC declines urgent hearing to PIL accusing Shiv Sena of breach of trust

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea accusing Shiv Sena of committing breach of trust by aligning with NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde refused to list the PIL filed by a political activist for urgent hearing saying that the formation of post-poll alliances are not barred under any law.

The lawyer alleged that Shiv Sena fought elections in alliance with BJP in the state and cheated citizens for forming the government. "Who are you," the bench asked and added that there was no law which barred any post poll alliance.

"I am a citizen of the country," the lawyer replied. Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned Tuesday hours after the apex court ordered floor test in state Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had resigned few hours ago.

