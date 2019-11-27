SC declines urgent hearing to PIL accusing Shiv Sena of breach of trust
The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea accusing Shiv Sena of committing breach of trust by aligning with NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde refused to list the PIL filed by a political activist for urgent hearing saying that the formation of post-poll alliances are not barred under any law.
The lawyer alleged that Shiv Sena fought elections in alliance with BJP in the state and cheated citizens for forming the government. "Who are you," the bench asked and added that there was no law which barred any post poll alliance.
"I am a citizen of the country," the lawyer replied. Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned Tuesday hours after the apex court ordered floor test in state Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had resigned few hours ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Maharashtra
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
- SA Bobde
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Ajit Pawar
- BJP
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from Union council of ministers: Official spokesperson
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital
No understanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be taken collectively: Ajit Pawar
End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM: Congress' KC Padvi
Sonia Gandhi speaks to Sharad Pawar, authorises senior Cong leaders to meet NCP chief for further talks on Maha govt formation.