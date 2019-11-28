China summons U.S. ambassador, says Hong Kong rights law is "strong interference"
China summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday to demand that the United States immediately stop interfering in its internal affairs and stop causing further damage to bilateral relations, its foreign ministry said.
Vice foreign minister Le Yucheng summoned Branstad a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law congressional legislation which supported anti-governments protesters in Hong Kong, despite angry objections from Beijing.
