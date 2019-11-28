International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyber bullying, star suicides: The dark side of South Korea's K-pop world

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:02 IST
Cyber bullying, star suicides: The dark side of South Korea's K-pop world
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The apparent suicide of a second K-pop artist in a month has cast renewed focus in South Korea on vicious personal attacks and cyberbullying of vulnerable young stars, and how it mostly goes unpunished.

The police consider cyber violence a serious crime and have an active programme educating the public how not to fall prey to online attacks, or to become the perpetrator. Charges laid are steadily on the rise with nearly 150,000 cases last year, but they form just a minuscule portion of what goes on and there is no good recourse for the victims in a country once touted as one of the most wired on earth, police say.

"It's rather simple with physical violence, as the victim can go see a doctor, but with cyber violence, there is no cure," says Jeon Min-su, a cybercrime investigator with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. K-pop singer Koo Hara was found dead in her home on Sunday and the police found a handwritten note despairing about her life. She had been subjected to vicious attacks online about her relationships with men, local media said.

Koo had spoken out against cyberbullying. She was found unconscious at her home in May and hospitalised, and a month after the incident she said she was suffering from depression and vowed to fight malicious online comment. Koo was friends with the K-pop star Sulli, who was found dead in October, who was also outspoken against cyberbullying.

The Korean pop music world is popular across Asia but has a dark underbelly. Earlier this year, several male K-pop stars and one of the industry's biggest producers were questioned by police in connection with illegal gambling and prostitution. Kwon Young-chan, comedian-turned-counsellor who has himself been a victim of online violence, said stars have little recourse when they come under attack and it is almost impossible to avoid rumours and personal attacks.

"When the perpetrators write vicious comments, they first begin with a 'light tap' and the scale of cyberbullying then intensifies to a 'punch'", he said in an interview. The rumours and personal attacks online make their way into the stars' personal lives, Kwon said.

Both Sulli and Koo had been with girl bands and later broke out on their own, which made them more vulnerable, Kwon said. "After the artists began performing solo, they had to deal with depression and attacks against them all on their own."

Member of parliament Park Sun-sook, a former presidential spokeswoman who first addressed the issue of online attacks in 1998, wants to make it possible for anyone to ask web portals to take down malicious or blatantly false comments. "Young stars are exposed with no defence to cyber violence. It's time for the law and the society to protect them," she told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt led by Vajpayee created Jharkhand, Congress didn't pay heed to youth sacrificing lives: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Jharkhand did not come to existence as long as there was Congress government at the Centre and was formed only when BJP came into power. Shah made these remarks while addressing an electio...

Police in Georgia prevent opposition activists from picketing parliament

Georgian police erected steel fences around the parliament and government buildings on Thursday to prevent dozens of opposition activists from picketing the area in a dispute over electoral reform. The activists have been protesting for two...

Cong MP raises issue of social media censorship

Senior Congress MP Rajeev Gowda on Thursday raised the issue of social media platforms censoring user-generated content. Raising the matter during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Gowda said accounts of a prominent lawyer, journalist and Dalit ac...

Over 227K Indians in US waiting for family-sponsored Green Card: Data

More than 2,27,000 Indians in the US are waiting for the family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, the second largest number in the wait list after Mexico, according latest official data. Currently, there are about four mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019