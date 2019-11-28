International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-N.Korea test fires missiles month before deadline for U.S. to respond on talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:23 IST
UPDATE 2-N.Korea test fires missiles month before deadline for U.S. to respond on talks

Breaking a month-long lull in missile tests, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out of its new multiple rocket launchers, South Korea's military said. The test-firing came as the clock ticks down on the year-end deadline that Pyongyang had given the United Stated to restart stalled denuclearisation talks.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North fired the two missiles into the sea from launchers in the eastern coastal town of Yonpo at around 5 p.m. (0800 GMT). The rockets travelled up to 380 kilometres (236 miles) and reached an altitude of 97 km (60 miles), the JCS said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the launch was a threat to not only Japan but the region and beyond, though his defence ministry said the projectile did not enter Japanese airspace or its Exclusive Economic Zone. "We will remain in close contact with the United States, South Korea and the international community to monitor the situation," Abe told reporters.

The launch is the first since Oct. 31, when the North tested what it called super-large multiple rocket launchers, which had also been used in tests conducted in August and September that were overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Analysts believe Pyongyang is trying to demonstrate progress in weapons development while negotiations with the United States remained in limbo.

South Korea's military expressed "strong regret," urging the North to stop stoking military tension. "Such acts by North Korea are unhelpful for efforts to ease tension on the Korean peninsula," Jeon Dong-jin, director of operations at the JCS, told a news briefing.

The test also comes a week after South Korea pulled back from a decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a key element of security cooperation between the key U.S. allies in the region. Kim has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington, but negotiations have been at an impasse after a day-long working-level meeting on Oct. 5 ended without progress.

North Korean officials have warned the United States to abandon its hostile policy toward the North or Pyongyang would walk away from the talks. The North has demanded the lifting of sanctions against it and the abandonment of joint military drills by the United States and South Korea, which it calls preparations for an invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

EU Parliament to probe Malta rule of law as journalist murder scandal widens

The European Parliament on Thursday agreed to send a mission to Malta to probe its respect for the rule of law after the prime ministers former chief of staff was arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a journalist.Police s...

Two attacks in DR Congo kill and injured workers responding to Ebola

Two attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have killed 4 workers responding to the Ebola outbreak and injured 5 others.The attacks occurred overnight on a shared living camp in Biakato Mines and an Ebola response coordinati...

'Banana on steroids': life saver for warming world

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Described as a banana on steroids, enset may be the superfood youve never heard of, let alone tasted, but scientists say it could be a life saver for a warming world.The plant, which...

Soccer-Zlatan called 'Judas' in graffiti on Stockholm building

Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was branded Judas in graffiti sprayed on a building he owns in Stockholm on Wednesday night following the announcement he had bought a stake in Stockholm club Hammarby. The entrance to a building own...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019