International Development News
Development News Edition

Father in Dutch farm family case charged with sexual abuse -prosecutors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:32 IST
Father in Dutch farm family case charged with sexual abuse -prosecutors

Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday they suspected the father of a family that was found locked away in a farmhouse room of having sexually abused two of his nine children. Police discovered five siblings and their ailing father last month in a hidden room where they appeared to have lived in seclusion for years, at a farm in the north of the Netherlands. The discovery followed a tip-off from a brother who said he had escaped.

The 67-year-old father was detained at the time on charges of abuse, unlawful detention and money laundering. In addition to the five children found at the farm and the one who escaped, the man had three other children who did not live at the farm. Prosecutors said on Thursday they now also suspected the father of having sexually abused two of those siblings.

DNA tests had shown that the children who lived at the farm, estimated to be in the ages of 18 to 25, all had the same parents and that the detained man was indeed their father, prosecutors said. The children were never registered at birth and had never gone to school, both of which are required by law in the Netherlands.

A 58-year-old man who paid the rent on the farmhouse was taken into custody on similar charges as the father when the family was found. Both men remain in custody and are expected to appear in court in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong loses lustre for luxury brands as mainland China shines - Bain

Luxury brands are likely to retreat from Hong Kong as the city is wracked by protests at a time when wealthy Chinese shoppers are staying on the mainland, consultancy Bain said on Thursday, highlighting a shift that is reshaping the global ...

Ker Film Producers Assn bans actor Shane Nigam for

Malayalam film producers on Thursday decided to ban Shane Nigam from all their movies alleging that producers of two films could not complete their projects due to the actors non-cooperation. Leveling serious allegations against some young ...

CORRECTED-High-level advisory group recommends EU push for global carbon pricing

A high-level advisory group to the European Commission has recommended that the incoming executive should push for a global carbon pricing system to speed up progress towards net-zero emissions by mid-century. The European Unions new execut...

Every CM has contributed to make Delhi what it is today: Union minister Hardeep Puri in LS on bill on city's unauthorised colonies.

Every CM has contributed to make Delhi what it is today Union minister Hardeep Puri in LS on bill on citys unauthorised colonies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019