Court holds four guilty of Dalit man's murder 17 yrs ago

Seventeen years after a Dalit man was killed and his body thrown in village fields, a court here on Thursday convicted the four accused in the murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 30.

Judge Pankaj Kumar Agrawal found Kalku, a former village head, Ali Hasan, Noor Hasan and Ishvar guilty under under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. The four men were, however, acquitted of charges under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to special lawyer Yashpal Singh and assistant district government counsel Anjum Khan, the victim, Surender, was killed and his body thrown in the sugar cane fields by the four accused over an old enmity in Mukandpur village in September, 2002.

