North Korea's Kim expressed 'great satisfaction' over rocket test -KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a "successful test" of a super-large multiple launch rocket system and expressed "great satisfaction," state media said on Friday.
North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out of its new multiple rocket launchers following three previous tests, South Korea's military said.
Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency confirmed the launch was aimed at finally examining the combat application of the weapon, which proved its "military and technical superiority and its firm reliability."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Jong Un
- North Korean
- South Korea
- Pyongyang
- KCNA
ALSO READ
Key UN committee condemns North Korean violations of rights
2017 North Korean nuke test equal to '17 Hiroshimas': ISRO study
North Korean vice foreign minister Choe headed to Moscow - Kyodo
N.Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and S.Korea postpone drills -KCNA
Parents of late US hostage chasing North Korean assets