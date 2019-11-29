North Korea's Kim expressed 'great satisfaction' over rocket test -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a "successful test" of a super-large multiple launch rocket system and expressed "great satisfaction," state media said on Friday.

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out of its new multiple rocket launchers following three previous tests, South Korea's military said.

Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency confirmed the launch was aimed at finally examining the combat application of the weapon, which proved its "military and technical superiority and its firm reliability."

