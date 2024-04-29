Left Menu

North Koreans discuss trade on rare visit to Iran

Iran has provided a large number of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, Reuters reported in February. North Korea is also suspected of supplying Russia with missiles and artillery, although both countries have denied the allegation. Tehran is hosting the sixth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran from April 27 to May 1.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:53 IST
North Koreans discuss trade on rare visit to Iran
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A North Korean delegation attended an Iranian expo in Tehran last week and discussed bilateral trade with Iranian government officials and the private sector, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

North Korea and Iran have long been suspected of cooperating on ballistic missile programmes, possibly exchanging technical expertise and components that went into their manufacture. Kanaani denied such claims, saying that some media outlets had sought to make "biased speculations by publishing untrue and baseless news".

It was reported last week that a North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade was making a rare visit to Iran. Iran has provided a large number of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, Reuters reported in February.

North Korea is also suspected of supplying Russia with missiles and artillery, although both countries have denied the allegation. Tehran is hosting the sixth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran from April 27 to May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024