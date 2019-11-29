International Development News
Development News Edition

'Loveyatri' row: No coercive action against Salman Khan, says SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:48 IST
'Loveyatri' row: No coercive action against Salman Khan, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on a complaint filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiment by producing Bollywood movie 'Loveyatri'.

Several private criminal complaints were filed in 2018 against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.

The film which was earlier named as 'Loveratri', but was changed to 'Loveyatri' by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Never referred to Godse as patriot: Pragya Thakur

With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone. This is the second time in the day when T...

Youth Cong stages protest against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament

The Indian Youth Congress IYC members staged a protest on Friday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse and tried to march towards the Parliament House. The protesters raised slogans against ...

VA Tech Wabag bags orders worth Rs 1,477 cr from UP govt

Water engineering solutions provider VA Tech Wabag on Friday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 1,477 crore with the Uttar Pradesh government for taking up operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants in Agra and Ghaziabad. The...

SC gives relief to Salman Khan, no coercive action against him for 'Loveyatri'

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the complaints filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiment by producing a film named LoveYatri. The movie starring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019