'Loveyatri' row: No coercive action against Salman Khan, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on a complaint filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiment by producing Bollywood movie 'Loveyatri'.

Several private criminal complaints were filed in 2018 against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.

The film which was earlier named as 'Loveratri', but was changed to 'Loveyatri' by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'.

