South Africa: Govt unveils master plan to ensure adequate security in water, sanitation

The government of South Africa has launched its National Master Plan for Water and Sanitation on Thursday in Pretoria, which is designed to ensure adequate security in water supply in the country.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation of South Africa, Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu, who launched the plan, opined that it includes a series of urgent measures to be taken and implemented to 'address the systematic and infrastructural challenges to ensure a continuous and uninterrupted water supply for communities and businesses.'

The plan sets out the priorities that the water sector will need to address from 2019 to 2030, Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu cited, adding that these priorities have been grouped into two sections, namely water and water management, sanitation and the enabling environment.

Sisulu said the plan also targets water availability and assures investors that South Africa is open to business and has sufficient water resources for business development. "We must also offer the same guarantee to our local businesses, big and small, as well as our farmers. That's why we are launching this master plan today," the 65-year-old Minister said.