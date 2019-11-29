PIL seeks strict verification of fuel dispensing units at petrol pumps, HC asks Centre to reply

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Centre and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) response on a plea alleging non-implementation of Legal Metrology rules mandating verification of the standards of fuel dispensation units as they "were liable to be easily tampered with". A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shanker issued notice to the ministries of Consumer Affairs and Petroleum, the state-run OMCs -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) -- and manufacturers of the units, seeking their stand on the petition by a petroleum dealers group.

The Empowered Petroleum Dealers Foundation has accused the government of not implementing the Legal Metrology rules regarding verification of the units at the place of manufacture and instead allowing the companies to do away with the requirement. It said the verification was now taking place at the time of installation at the pump when the unit has been transferred to the ownership of OMCs.

The petition also contends that "instead of enforcing the rules, the respondents (ministries) permitted the fuel dispensing unit manufacturing companies to carry out ad-hoc modifications and alterations of such units". The foundation, in its petition, has also said it carried out a sting, with the knowledge of the authorities and OMCs, this year which revealed the fuel dispensing units "were liable to be easily tampered with".

It has sought directions to the government to ensure the law and the rules are strictly implemented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)