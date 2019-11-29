British police says dealing with shooting incident at London bridge

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital. "We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement.

A spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot." The BBC said two shots had been fired. A photograph on Twitter showed a truck parked on London Bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)