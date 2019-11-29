International Development News
Development News Edition

British police says dealing with shooting incident at London bridge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:52 IST
British police says dealing with shooting incident at London bridge
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital. "We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement.

A spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot." The BBC said two shots had been fired. A photograph on Twitter showed a truck parked on London Bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police say officers shot man at London Bridge, Sky says another person killed

British police said officers had shot a man in an incident at London Bridge on Friday which they were treating as terrorism as a precaution and Sky News reported that another person had been killed.At this stage, the circumstances relating ...

Uddhav Thackeray-led govt to face floor test on Saturday

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. The government is expected to have a smooth sailing in the floor test, a Vidhan Bhawan official ...

Chemical spill on road: Truck driver arrested

Police on Friday arrested the 45-year-old driver of a truck, from which chemical substance spilled on the road leading to the death of three people in Delhi, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mahender Bhil, a resident of Ra...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Bottas leads Hamilton in Mercedes practice one-two

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the final Friday practice session of the season in Abu Dhabi, leading team mate and six-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening session, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019