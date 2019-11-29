International Development News
UK PM Johnson says London Bridge incident contained

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the incident at London Bridge on Friday where a knifeman man went on the rampage, stabbing several people before being shot dead by police, appeared to have been contained.

He praised members of the public who intervened to detain the man, who had fake explosives strapped to his body.

"I want to pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others. For me they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country," he added in a televised statement.

