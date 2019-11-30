Police confirm two deaths, three injuries in London stabbing incident

Two members of the public were killed and three injured in Friday's stabbing rampage by a lone knifeman near London Bridge, police confirmed.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you that as well as the suspect, who was shot dead by police, two of those injured in this attack ... have tragically lost their lives," London police chief Cressida Dick told reporters.

