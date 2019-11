BRIEF-Most U.S. Democrat suggestions for USMCA trade deal are improvements - Mexican deputy foreign minister

MEXICAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER JESUS SEADE SAID: * PROCESS TO TWEAK USMCA TRADE DEAL COULD BE FINISHED SOON

* TREMENDOUS PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE, MUST RETURN TO MEXICO WITH IDEAS FOR CHANGES * IN GENERAL SUGGESTED CHANGES ARE QUITE SATISFACTORY

* MOST OF THE SUGGESTIONS MADE BY U.S. DEMOCRATS ARE IMPROVEMENTS * ONE SUGGESTED CHANGE INVOLVES DISPUTE RESOLUTION SYSTEM FOR ALL ISSUES, NOT JUST THOSE INVOLVING LABOR REFORMS

* HE THINKS RATIFICATION OF USMCA THIS YEAR IS POSSIBLE * IT IS MORE IMPORTANT TO GET THE RIGHT USMCA TREATY RATHER THAN A QUICK TREATY

* USMCA ITSELF DOESN'T NEED TO BE CHANGED, WE ARE LOOKING AT AN ADDENDUM WITH MODIFICATIONS * TALKS ON PATENT PROTECTIONS STILL IN A STATE OF FLUX, LIKELY TO SEE ADJUSTMENTS THAT FAVOR CANADIAN DEMANDS

* OFFICIALS DISCUSSING PROPOSAL THAT WOULD PREVENT USMCA MEMBERS FROM BLOCKING THE CREATION OF PANELS TO ADDRESS DISPUTES Source text for Eikon: nL1N2890KW

