International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian protesters demand justice for vet's murder, suspected rape

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 20:35 IST
Indian protesters demand justice for vet's murder, suspected rape
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of protesters gathered outside a police station on the outskirts of the Indian city of Hyderabad on Saturday demanding four men accused of raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman be handed over to them.

Some protesters clashed with police, hurling slippers, after the charred body of the woman, a veterinarian, was found in the town of Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, on Thursday. Police said medical evidence would be hard to obtain given the state of the body but that they were working on the assumption the victim had been raped.

The four accused were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said. The victim's mother demanded that the culprits be burnt alive, the Times of India newspaper quoted her as saying.

The incident is reminiscent of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman, labeled Nirbhaya (Fearless) by Indian media, on board a bus in 2012. The crime sparked widespread protests and drew international attention to violence against women in India. The current case has also provoked outrage on social media with #HangRapists trending on Twitter in India.

"It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. "We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!" India's National Commission for Women has condemned the incident, with its head Rekha Sharma saying it "won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve".

The commission advises the government on policy regarding women's rights and aims to provide a voice for issues ranging from sexual exploitation to employment, but has no judicial powers. On Saturday, around 30 protesters including college students rallied outside a police station in central Delhi, carrying placards demanding justice and an end to crime against women.

"If your blood doesn't boil even now, it's not blood but water," they chanted. One of the protesters, student Kanchan Pal, 19, said she wanted to raise her voice in support of rape victims.

"Women are being raped everywhere, whether it is Delhi or Hyderabad or any other state," said Pal. "We don't feel safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

7 killed in bus-tanker collision in West Bengal

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at Khoirakandi under th...

J-K: Army Chief interacts with troops during visit to Northern Command HQ

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the headquarters of Northern Command where he interacted with the troops and appreciated their steadfastness and high morale. GenBipinRawat,COAS visited HQ NorthernCommamd, Udhampur interac...

Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs &

Estonias Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by Department of Information Technology and Communic...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm TOP NEWS BOM44 MH-LDALL MAHARASHTRAUddhav Thackeray-led govt passes floor test amid BJP boycott Mumbai The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019