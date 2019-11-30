Court sentences 23 people to life imprisonment in a murder

A court here on Saturday sentenced 23 people, including eight women, to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old murder case in Dumka district. The Additional District and Session Judge (4th), Debashish Mahapatra convicted the 23 accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 140 (unlawful assembly), Public Prosecutor A B Singh said.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of 23 convicted people. According to the FIR filed by Dilip Kunwar with the Hansdiha police station of the district, a group of people attacked his family members when they went to cut paddy on November 18, 2010 and Satyanarayan Kunwar was killed in the incident.

The two sides had a running dispute over a piece of land..

