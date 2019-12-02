Bail plea of two Nithyananda followers rejected by Guj court

A court on Monday rejected the bail plea of two disciples of self-styled godman Nithyananda, who were arrested on charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children at an ashram here. Judicial Magistrate Garima Yadav rejected the bail pleas of Pran Priyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran who ran Nithyananda's ashram 'Yogini Sarvagyapeetham' in Ahmedabad, on the grounds that the offences against them were serious in nature and affects society at large.

The police had opposed their bail plea claiming the duo were well-connected and could hamper investigations if released. Police also told court main accused Nithyananda was yet to be nabbed.

Pran Priyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran were arrested on November 20 for allegedly kidnapping and keeping children in wrongful confinement and using them as labourers to collect donation from followers. Nithyananda was also booked on the same charges after four children told police they were confined in a flat here and made to work at the ashram.

Authorities have got the ashram, located on the premises of Delhi Public School (East) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, vacated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)