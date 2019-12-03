Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to hold referendum on legalizing cannabis at election 2020

Justice Minister Andrew Little says the Act is important for upholding the integrity of New Zealand’s electoral process.

Govt to hold referendum on legalizing cannabis at election 2020
The Referendums Framework Bill focuses on the mechanical aspects of holding a referendum with the next General Election and does not include specific referendum-related material. Image Credit: Pexels

A Bill enabling referendums to be held with the 2020 General Election has passed its third reading.

Justice Minister Andrew Little says the Act is important for upholding the integrity of New Zealand's electoral process.

"The Government has committed to holding a referendum on legalizing recreational cannabis at the next General Election. A second referendum to determine whether the End of Life Choice Act will come into force will also be held at this time," Andrew Little says.

"Ensuring the smooth and efficient conduct of all electoral events in 2020 is critical. This Bill provides the necessary legislative framework to govern the conduct of these referendums which provides the Electoral Commission with the certainty it needs to prepare for 2020."

The Referendums Framework Bill focuses on the mechanical aspects of holding a referendum with the next General Election and does not include specific referendum-related material.

"The voting process is a vital feature of our democracy. By ensuring the same rules apply, as far as necessary, to both the general election and the referendums in 2020 the Government is working to safeguard this important process," Andrew Little says.

The Bill also includes rules around referendum advertising, which are similar to those used to regulate election advertising.

"Advertising will be a key influencer in the public debate. Therefore, it is important that these rules provide a balance between freedom of expression and transparency so that voters know who is behind any advertising campaign."

After the Bill becomes law, further steps will be needed to hold the referendums alongside the 2020 General Election.

"Once enacted, Order in Councils will be prepared that will trigger the Referendums Framework Act to be used for the cannabis referendum and the referendum on the End of Life Choice Act," Andrew Little says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...

UPDATE 2-Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

An explosion of a suspected smoke grenade on Tuesday at a park near Indonesias presidential palace in the heart of the capital injured at least two military personnel, Jakartas police chief said.However, President Joko Widodo was not at the...

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event

Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here. Woods defeated Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019