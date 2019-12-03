Kremlin says free market cannot be stopped after FBI raises fears over Russian apps

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not think it was possible to stop free-market competition after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said it considered any mobile app developed in Russia to be a "potential counterintelligence threat".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked about a statement by the FBI on Monday in response to a U.S. lawmaker's query about face-editing photo app FaceApp.

