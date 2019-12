Finland's PM to hand in government resignation - president's office

Finland's Prime Minister will hand in his and his government's resignation on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement. "Prime Minister Antti Rinne will give the Republic's president, Sauli Niinisto, the government's resignation at Mantyniemi today, Dec 3, at 12.30," the president's office said.

Mantyniemi is the presidential residence. Rinne has come under pressure to resign over the government's handling of a two-week postal strike.

