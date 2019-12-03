Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCDRC asks Sahara India to promptly pay claimants under its accidental death scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:38 IST
NCDRC asks Sahara India to promptly pay claimants under its accidental death scheme

The country's apex consumer commission has directed Sahara India Commercial Corporation and all its employees to discontinue their "unfair trade practices" and promptly pay insurance compensation to heirs of deceased investors under its accidental death insurance policy. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the company, which entered into a legal battle with an insurance firm over payment of the claim amount under the policy, to settle its dispute without troubling the nominees of the deceased investors.

The commission also imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh on the Chief Executive of Sahara India Commercial Corporation, along with a stern advice of caution for its unfair trade practices. The 'Sahara Rajat Yojna' is the company's policy under which nominees of a deceased policyholder shall be entitled for insurance compensation amount in cases of accidental death only. However, Sahara claimed that the liability to pay the amount was with insurance firm National Insurance Company Limited.

"This is a plain and simple case of a company with wherewithal, on the one side, and an ordinary common consumer without wherewithal, on the other, with the company first indulging in deficiency in service and unfair trade practice causing loss and injury to the consumer, and then indulging in litigation in one, and then, two, and now, three, consumer protection fora," NCDRC Presiding member S M Kantikar and member Dinesh Singh said. The NCDRC observations came while directing the Sahara India Commercial Corporation to pay Rs 1.5 lakh of the accidental death benefit claim to Vijay Kumar Agarwal, father of the deceased policyholder, 12 years after his death.

The commission also noted that the finance company had indulged in deficiency of service by denying the claim amount to the policyholder for a dispute with which he was unconcerned and also observed that other such instances of denied claim benefits under the same policy cannot be ruled out. "We may also note that this is one particular instance that has come to notice before the consumer protection fora. The eventuality of other such instances, with other consumers, as an intermittent or regular practice cannot be ruled out," NCDRC said.

In the present case, the deceased policyholder had died in 2007 in a road accident. However, his father who was his nominee was not given the claim benefits after his death. Both the district and state consumer commission had ruled in favour of the complainant.

The NCDRC in its recent order upheld the order passed by the lower fora and asked the company to settle its dispute without troubling the policyholders and also directed it to file a compliance report within four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Deep depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm: IMD

The deep depression over the Southwest Arabian Sea is about 660 km south-southeast of Socotra Yemen and it is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours, said India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday. The ...

UK Conservatives' complaint over TV ice sculpture stunt rejected

Britains communications watchdog has rejected a complaint by Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party over a broadcasters decision to represent him with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment. Last...

Thomas Cook India to acquire branding rights for India, Sri Lanka & Mauritius

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the rights of the Thomas Cook brand in India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius for around Rs 13.9 crore. The company has signed a pact with AlixPartne...

AIMPLB's review plea to be settled by Rajeev Dhavan

All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB on Tuesday said the contribution of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to the Ayodhya land title dispute case has been extraordinary and that their review petition in the case will be settled by him. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019